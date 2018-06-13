GOP congressman asks Trump to attend annual baseball game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

GOP congressman asks Trump to attend annual baseball game

By LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The coach of the Republican baseball team says he personally asked President Donald Trump to attend the annual game on Thursday, the anniversary of the shooting rampage that wounded the third-ranking GOP leader and others.

"I asked him to come, I guess it was last week, I was over at the Oval Office," said Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas. "He said, 'I'll be there.'"

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The annual game between Republicans and Democrats, which dates to 1909, carries great emotional weight this year in the wake of the attack against House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and other lawmakers. Scalise sustained life-threatening injuries but returned to work last fall.

Williams said Scalise was expected to start at second base on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Also planning to be at the game, Williams said, were members of Trump's Cabinet and other special guests.

Thursday also is Trump's 72nd birthday.

The president has been publicly supportive of Scalise, the Capitol Police officers who were wounded and other first responders. At the State of the Union speech in January, Trump cited Scalise, who was shot in the hip and faced a grueling recovery.

Trump called him "one of the toughest people ever to serve in this House, a guy who took a bullet, almost died, and was back to work three-and-a-half months later, the legend from Louisiana, Congressman Steve Scalise."

___

Follow Kellman on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/APLaurieKellman

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    NASA rover falls silent as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:47:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:50:11 GMT
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>

  • After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:27:30 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:50:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

    Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

    More >>

  • North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    North American trio beats Morocco to host 2026 World Cup

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-13 06:37:15 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-06-13 17:49:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>

    FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly