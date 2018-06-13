FIRST ALERT for periods of rain and storms today, especially west

Tracking clusters of showers and storms, mainly west that’s slowly moving southward with time.



Locally heavy rainfall will be the primary threat along with lightning.



If storms manage to flare up to the east and south of this batch then strong wind producing storms will be possible.



The coverage of rain across central Alabama will grow to 60% but most of it will be focused west of I-65.



Most of the rain should taper off in time for the Baron’s game and overall we will see decreasing rain chances overnight.



Muggy air is here and here to stay.



Temperatures at night will be in the lower 70s and during the day in the upper 80s and lower 90s.



Rain chances look to lower some to close out the week and heading into Father’s Day weekend.



Father’s Day weekend features more widely scattered showers and storms and muggy conditions.



There are a ton of events going on this weekend and folks that will be outside on the lake too and we urge you to stay weather aware.



Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm.



That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water.



Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late.



Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.



Tracking rain, especially west,



