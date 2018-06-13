FIRST ALERT for periods of rain and storms today, especially west

There is a heavy police presence in an East Birmingham neighborhood after shots were fired.More >>
There is a heavy police presence in an East Birmingham neighborhood after shots were fired.More >>
Tracking clusters of showers and storms, mainly west that’s slowly moving southward with time. on...More >>
Tracking clusters of showers and storms, mainly west that’s slowly moving southward with time.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in Ensley.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in Ensley.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Birmingham.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Birmingham.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS TODAY: We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms today.More >>
FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS TODAY: We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms today.More >>