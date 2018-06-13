‘Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown’ won’t be leaving Netflix just yet

By Christine Persaud



Despite the fact that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to leave Netflix in the U.S. as of June 16, 2018, the streaming service has confirmed that anagreement to extend the availability of the series has been reached.

Netflix says that the travel and food show, which sees the late chef traveling the world to discover culinary dishes from different cultures and cuisines, will remain available to viewers for “months to come.” The news was also confirmed on Twitter through Netflix’s official account.

Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come. Netflix US (@netflix) June 12, 2018

The CNN series, which has won five Emmy Awards,including four for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, and received 25 nominations, has run for 11 seasons since 2013. It has seen Bourdain travel to everywhere from Myanmar to Beirut to experience local delicacies and underappreciated chefs. Bourdain was working on a new episode of the series in Strasbourg, France at the time of his suicide on June 8. The talented chef, world traveler, and television host sadly took his own life at the age of 61.

Bourdain was one of the most well-regarded chefs in the culinary world, having risen to fame with his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly. He was also known for his Travel Channel series Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and Anthony Bourdain: The Layover.

The extension on Netflix was the result of fan outcry; given Bourdain’s untimely demise, it’s natural that fans, both new and old, would like to be able to continue to explore and enjoy his works. Fan Tanner Palin started a petition to keep the show going, pleading to Netflix that it isn’t just entertainment, but “heartwarming, honest, and benefits human kind.” The petition received more than 6,000 signatures.

Several other projects involving Bourdain also appear on Netflix, including Anthony Bourdain: The Layover; The Mind Chef, where he explores the processes of international celebrity chefs; and Jeremiah Tower The Last Magnificent, where he joins others to profile the influential chef of new American cuisine. The first eight seasons of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, are streaming on Netflix.



