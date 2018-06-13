Ensley homicide victim identified, investigation continues

Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in Ensley (Source: Perry Dawson/WBRC)

Birmingham police continue investigating a homicide in Ensley.

33-year-old Jamal Deondre Davis, of Birmingham was found in a car in the 3000 block of Avenue D around 8:45 a.m.

Police say the victim had a bullet wound to his head.

We'll update this story when more information becomes available.

