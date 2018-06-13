Red Velvet Funnel Cake

Ingredients:

4 cups of vegetable or canola oil for frying

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Confectioner's sugar for topping

Red food coloring for color desired

Powder Sugar for topping

Cream cheese icing if desired

Frying Ring utensil

Instructions:

Heat oil in a pot to about 375 degrees

Whisk together flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in a medium sized bowl until combined.

Next whisk in wet ingredients: milk, eggs and vanilla extract until the batter is nice and smooth. Add red food coloring as well and whisk until it the color you want it to be.

Add batter to a funnel, squeeze bottle or even a cake decorating piping bag with a round tip.

Once oil is nice and hot, swirl batter in a spirally shape. Have fun with this part into the oil and fry. Turn over once the first side is nice and golden brown.

Once both sides are golden brown, remove from oil and place on paper towels to drain. These babies fry fast!

Immediately cover with cream cheese and confectioner's sugar and other toppings and serve while hot. Feel free to keep these warm in the oven until you are ready to serve.

