Host of new worries pushes bitcoin to 4-month low - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Host of new worries pushes bitcoin to 4-month low

NEW YORK (AP) - The price of bitcoin fell to a four-month low of $6,370 on Wednesday, days after South Korean digital currency exchange Coinrail said hackers had stolen over $37 million, or almost a third of the virtual currency it had stored.

After Coinrail announced the theft, the price of bitcoin dropped to $6,333.95 per bitcoin. It is down $1,374.10 in the last week, according to Coinbase. At 3:30 p.m., bitcoin was quoted at $6,306.95.

The decline also follows a Wall Street Journal report that U.S. regulators have asked virtual currency exchanges to provide trading data to aid an investigation into virtual currency manipulation. The reports raised concerns about the future of virtual currency markets.

Bitcoin is known for its volatility. Last year, the virtual currency increased sixfold in value and hit a record high of $19,783 per bitcoin in December. By February, its value had already fallen back to around $5,900.

Bitcoin is "a classic case of an economic bubble," says David Jones, chief market strategist at Capital.com. As the market dropped back down, interest waned.

On Wednesday, The New York Times cited a paper by academic researchers that found last year's price bubble may have been caused by one digital currency exchange known as Bitfinex . The researchers found patterns where bitcoin's prices would be supported any time Bitfinex would issue more of its own digital currency, Tether, which was supposed to be backed up one-to-one with dollars.

The theft at Coinrail is not the first time a digital currency exchange has been broken into. The most famous example was Mt. Gox, which got broken into in 2014. Thieves were able to steal $480 million in digital currencies. Another exchange, Coincheck, had at least $400 million stolen in digital currency earlier this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

    Doctor: Florida officer shot in standoff is in coma

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 3:13 PM EDT2018-06-13 19:13:05 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:33:25 GMT
    (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...(Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP). Residents at Westbrook Apartments get a first look at their building where a gunman held four children hostage before taking their life and his own, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Orlando, Fla. The children were di...
    A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.More >>
    A police officer is in a coma and has a long road to recovery after being shot by a Florida felon who eventually killed four children during s standoff.More >>

  • NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    NASA rover knocked out as gigantic dust storm envelops Mars

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-06-13 14:47:27 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:33:23 GMT
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>
    NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.More >>

  • Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Lawsuits: Congressional maps dilute black voters in 3 states

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:07:34 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:33:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this July 26, 2016 file photo, former Attorney General Eric Holder speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. The National Redistricting Foundation, a nonprofit af...
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    A Democratic political group has launched a legal campaign to create majority-minority congressional districts in three Southern states, claiming the current maps discriminate against black voters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly