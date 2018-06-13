Trump declares oil prices too high, blames OPEC

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is declaring that oil prices are too high and blaming a coalition of countries that control a significant portion of the world's supply of crude petroleum.
Trump tweeted on Wednesday: "Oil prices are too high, OPEC is at it again. Not good!"
OPEC is the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, a group of 14 oil-producing nations that had agreed to tighten supply to shore up crude prices. OPEC is expected to meet again later this month.
Since early 2017, OPEC and other oil-producing countries have agreed to reduce supply in a bid to bolster oil prices. That move took U.S. crude from about $50 a barrel in late 2016 to more than $70 in 2018. OPEC members include Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>
The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.More >>
California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.More >>
California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.More >>