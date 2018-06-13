Mickey: Storms possible today; Drier weather for early next week

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS TODAY: We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms today. This morning's model data shows the greatest chance of storm development to be late this afternoon and into this evening. Some storms may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rain. Keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather app. The first round of storms should be dissipating by 10 p.m., but another round may affect our southern counties early tomorrow morning.

Rain chances go down considerably for Thursday through Saturday.

By Sunday, a weak ridge of high pressure could bring us drier weather for a few days. Like I said, it's a weak ridge so I'm not completely ruling out a chance of an isolated shower or two, but this morning's data supports mostly dry conditions and even mostly sunny skies Sunday through next Tuesday or Wednesday.

LATEST ON THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued an outlook on the system we’ve been monitoring over the Caribbean. There is a 20 percent chance this may better develop within the next five days as it enters the western Gulf of Mexico. Right now this poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.