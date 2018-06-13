Man found shot to death in Gate City apartment identified

Police have identified the man found shot to death in an apartment in Birmingham's Gate City community.

Lorenzo Oden, 30, was found dead on the scene in the 6700 block of Joppa Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to the Birmingham Police Department.

No information has been released about a suspect in the shooting.

“We had no sign of forced entry, so victim possibly knew his killer and felt comfortable letting them in the home," Sgt. Bryan Shelton said in a news release. "Our investigators must now find answers, and help bring the family some closure.”

