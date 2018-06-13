Man found shot to death in Birmingham apartment

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS TODAY: We could see another round of showers and thunderstorms today.More >>
Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Birmingham.More >>
New controversy over a new video from the former Alabama EMA director. In that video, Art Faulkner claims manufactured homes are safe in severe weather but some in the weather community say he doesn't have the research to back that up.More >>
Money is running out for paving projects around the city of Birmingham.More >>
The Birmingham City Council is working with police to address concerns about a crime at one gas station. We're talking about the Shell station on 3rd Avenue West, where someone shot a man to death over the weekend.More >>
