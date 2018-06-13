Man found shot to death in Birmingham apartment - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man found shot to death in Birmingham apartment

(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Birmingham. 

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was found in the 6700 block of Joppa Avenue around 11:45 p.m., according to the Birmingham Police Department. 

No information has been released about a suspect in the shooting. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly