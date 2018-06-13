Trout hits 2 HRs again, Mariners belt 4 in 6-3 win vs Angels

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Mike Leake throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Seattle.

By TODD MILLES

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - When Mike Trout gets on a power-hitting hot streak like this, it's hard for other teams to watch - and match.

The Seattle Mariners have been doing just fine the past two games going toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Angels slugger.

Mitch Haniger and Ryon Healy each homered twice as the first-place Mariners shook off two homers by Trout for the second consecutive night, beating the Angels 6-3 on Tuesday.

Trout took sole possession of the major league lead with 23 home runs. He also hit a pair in the Angels' 5-3 loss Monday and has 20 career homers at Safeco Field, most in any visiting ballpark.

Mike Leake (7-3) allowed one run in six innings for Seattle, which has won three consecutive games and 10 of 12 overall to remain a half-game ahead of Houston atop the AL West.

Edwin Diaz worked the ninth for his big league-best 25th save in 28 tries.

"Everything is kind of clicking," Haniger said.

Yes, fly balls were leaving the ballpark with ease Tuesday, and the Mariners are 5-0 when they hit four or more home runs in a game.

But the play that had everyone talking was Haniger's throw from right field to cut down Luis Valbuena at second base leading off the sixth.

Haniger had just given Seattle a 3-1 lead in the fifth with a two-run homer when Valbuena roped a line drive down the right-field line. By the time Haniger was able to get to it, Valbuena was on his way to second base for what appeared to be a double.

"Luckily, I just got a really good bounce off the bottom of the wall," Haniger said. "Usually you just come up firing, and try and keep your throw low."

Haniger's throw from deep in the corner was high, but traveled more than 240 feet right into the glove of shortstop Jean Segura, who made a no-look, backhand tag on Valbuena as he slid into the bag.

"(Haniger) is a five-tool player," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Healy homered in the sixth to extend the lead to 4-1.

Trout answered with his second of the game in the seventh, a two-run drive that hit the scoreboard in left-center to cut it to 4-3.

In two games, Trout has accounted for five of his team's six runs on four homers.

"One guy can't carry you," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Mike is swinging the bat very well, but we need some of our other guys to start to get into the game."

Seattle added insurance runs on Segura's RBI double in the seventh and Healy's leadoff homer in the eighth.

Haniger lined an opposite-field solo shot off Jaime Barria (5-2) in the first to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead. Trout tied it with his homer in the fifth off Leake.

That was the only run permitted by Leake, who gave up four hits while striking out four. It was his 10th win with the Mariners since they acquired him from St. Louis on Aug. 30 last year for infielder Rayder Ascanio.

"It's tough. We're playing good games," Trout said. "They're hitting the ball well and they're pitching good. We've just got to keep battling. It's a long season."

THEY COME IN THREES

Segura had his 12th three-hit game Monday, most in the majors, and is on pace for 30 this season - which has been done only 14 times. George Sisler holds the single-season record of 41 set in 1920.

ROSTER RESHUFFLING

Angels: Barria was recalled from the minors to make the start, and Los Angeles optioned reliever Eduardo Paredes to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Mariners: To complete a trade with Boston for left-hander Roenis Elias, Seattle sent outfielder Eric Filia to the Red Sox. Filia began the season serving a 50-game suspension. He was hitting .426 at Double-A Arkansas.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: 1B Jefry Marte (sprained left wrist) was in a splint after being placed on the 10-day disabled list. Scioscia said Marte will be re-evaluated later this week in Southern California. INF David Fletcher was promoted from Triple-A Salt Lake to replace Marte. ... SS Andrelton Simmons (ankle) did some light baseball activities but is not running yet. ... After fouling a ball off his foot Monday, Trout started in center field as usual. ... Relief pitcher Blake Wood (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day DL after Tommy John surgery.

Mariners: Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent (groin) had to cut a 25-pitch bullpen session short Monday and likely won't attempt another one until this weekend at the earliest. ... Servais said reliever Juan Nicasio (right knee) felt better and some of the swelling in his knee has subsided. Nicasio has yet to throw off a mound. ... Right-hander Dan Altavilla (elbow) isn't close to returning to baseball activity, Servais said.

UP NEXT

Angels: Right-hander Garrett Richards (4-4, 3.26 ERA) shut out the Mariners for 6 2/3 innings on May 4 for his fourth win. He hasn't won since. After dropping three consecutive decisions to close out May, Richards has given up just two runs in the past 12 1/3 innings.

Mariners: Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-3, 3.28 ERA) has allowed just three earned runs in his past five starts, a span of 33 1/3 innings. He has gone at least six innings in eight of his last nine starts.

