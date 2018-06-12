Video by former state EMA director causing controversy over manufactured homes and severe weather

New controversy over a new video from the former Alabama EMA director. In that video, Art Faulkner claims manufactured homes are safe in severe weather but some in the weather community say he doesn't have the research to back that up.

“In some types of bad weather, getting out of the manufactured home can actually put you in more danger,” Faulkner said in the Facebook video.

Former state EMA director Art Faulkner is now taking heat from some in the weather community for comments made in a Facebook video for the Alabama Manufactured Housing Association.

The title of the video says if some manufactured homes are safe in bad weather, why do weather reporters tell people to get out of them?

"In some severe weather, you are being given the wrong information for the right reasons,” Faulkner said.

In the just over one minute video, Faulkner says some manufactured homes can be as safe or even safer than other site built homes and structures

We took the claims made in the video to the meteorologist in charge of the National Weather Service office in Birmingham.

"It’s mostly a truth but it can be a little misleading and what I mean by that is..it kind of skews toward making it sound like manufactured homes are completely safe,” Chris Darden with the National Weather Service said.

Darden feels there's not enough definitive research yet on that.

"I'd like to know more about the data. We have some information about some mobile homes that show that they're not. They're actually ten to 20 times less safe than a conventional home not so sure we know that much about manufactured homes yet to really pass a conclusion,” Darden added.

We are still waiting to hear back from Art Faulkner who is a public relations consultant with the AMHA according to his LinkedIn page. The association is replying to some comments under the video saying they aren't telling people to never leave their homes. The AHMA says say none of the homes are completely safe but add some homes have survived hurricanes and tornadoes on a regular basis.

