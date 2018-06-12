City council working with police to address concerns over gas station

New controversy over a new video from the former Alabama EMA director. In that video, Art Faulkner claims manufactured homes are safe in severe weather but some in the weather community say he doesn't have the research to back that up.More >>
Money is running out for paving projects around the city of Birmingham.More >>
The Birmingham City Council is working with police to address concerns about a crime at one gas station. We're talking about the Shell station on 3rd Avenue West, where someone shot a man to death over the weekend.More >>
Shattered windows and tools were taken from an abandoned church building that volunteers have spent more than a year trying to rehab. And the whole idea was to serve children.More >>
All seven Tuscaloosa city councilors voted against a new liquor store opening up in the city's west end.More >>
