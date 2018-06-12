City council working with police to address concerns over gas station

The city council's public safety will work with BPD to address safety concerns at this Shell gas station (Source: WBRC)

The Birmingham City Council is working with police to address concerns about a crime at one gas station.

We're talking about the Shell station on 3rd Avenue West, where someone shot a man to death over the weekend.

The city council's public safety committee has asked the police to compile all the incidents that have happened at the gas stations location.

Councilor Hunter Williams said they're not just going to revoke their business license based solely on these concerns.

They need to do their research and then deliver it to the committee.

"Sometimes we allow businesses to continue to operate as is if we think that they've taken all the necessary precautions to provide safety, an adequate amount of safety to the citizens," said Williams. "We also have asked businesses to come up with a safety plan to change what they're doing, to make sure if they're going to continue t operate within our municipality they're going to do so to ensure the safety of the patrons."

The next option would be to revoke the business license.

Williams said he's expecting police to present their findings to the public safety committee this coming Tuesday,

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.