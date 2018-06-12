Tuscaloosa city council says no to liquor store near school

All seven Tuscaloosa city councilors voted against a new liquor store opening up in the city's west end.

Almost 1,000 people signed a petition against it.

The reason residents expressed their dislike for the liquor store: It's too close to a school.

City leaders say they wanted to bring more positive development into the area and increased crime was a concern.

Residents are happy their voices were heard.

"I feel great all the hard walking and as hot as it was it's so wonderful that they voted no," said Eva McMath, a West End resident.

"The sense of community has improved a whole lot. We started neighborhood associations and people know each other," said Serena Fortenberry, another West End resident.

The attorney of the liquor store owner says they plan to appeal the city's decision.

