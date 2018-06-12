FIRST ALERT: Increase in storms Wednesday, hot Thursday

It’s been an active few days with numerous showers and storms impacting parts of our area. We will be keeping a close eye on the radar for more of these hit and miss storms throughout the night.

A more organized line of strong storms is impacting the state of Tennessee Tuesday night. A boundary associated with this wet weather will move south and increase our chances for rain and storms Wednesday. We could see some of this stormy weather reach our northern counties overnight and into the morning. Some storms may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, small hail, and heavy rain. Keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather app.

The storms should move south of our area Wednesday evening and this will help limit rain chances on Thursday and Friday. Still, there will be a chance for a few afternoon pop-ups as we close out the week, especially south of I-20. This will also mean hotter days, with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures nearing the triple-digit range for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day.

LATEST ON THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued an outlook on the system we’ve been monitoring over the Caribbean. There is a 20% chance this may better develop within the next five days as it enters the western Gulf of Mexico. Right now this poses no threat to the Gulf Coast, although some of the tropical moisture may increase the number of scattered afternoon downpours this weekend. Meanwhile, hurricane Bud is churning in the Pacific. As this system weakens over the coming days it may actually pull some moisture into the southwest United States.

