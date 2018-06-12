Alabama commit Taulia Tagovailoa gains weight, talks summer plans

Spending eight hours a day at the high school is not how most students spend their summer, but for Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, it’s worth it to graduate early.

“It’s tough, knowing we have summer training and then school, but our teachers are really good,” said Tagovailoa.

In two weeks, the Alabama commit will compete at The Opening, an elite quarterback camp for the nation’s best high school quarterbacks. Taulia’s older brother, Tua, won the event in 2016 and he feels the pressure.

“Yes. I feel it, but it’s good pressure and I know it’s pressure that forces me to get better,” the rising senior said.

Taulia’s biggest emphasis this offseason has been on strength in the weight room. “He’s gained four pounds, but it’s a good four pounds. He’s toned up,” said Thompson head football coach Mark Freeman. “He ran every drill in the offseason with the receivers to work on his footwork and cutting and with his muscles and his core, you can tell the way he throws the football, his confidence is stronger.”

Taulia will graduate early in December and enroll at Alabama. “I look up to my older brother. He did it and it worked out great for him,” Taulia added.

