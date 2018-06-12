Miguel Cabrera leaves game with biceps injury - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Miguel Cabrera leaves game with biceps injury

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera slides into first after fielding the grounder hit by Minnesota Twins' Logan Morrison (99) for the out during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Detroit.

By DAVE HOGG
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera left a game Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins with a left biceps tendon strain.

Batting in the third inning, Cabrera swung awkwardly at Jake Odorizzi's slider and immediately walked toward the Tigers dugout with his left arm hanging at his side. Niko Goodrum replaced him at the plate and struck out.

Cabrera left Detroit's loss April 29 to the Baltimore Orioles with spasms in his left biceps and missed three games.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • New wildfire erupts near Colorado ski resorts, houses

    New wildfire erupts near Colorado ski resorts, houses

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:46 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:46:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 02:28:57 GMT
    (Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe...More >>
    Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.More >>

  • Seattle divided as leaders halt tax on companies like Amazon

    Seattle divided as leaders halt tax on companies like Amazon

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:36:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:28 PM EDT2018-06-13 02:28:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

  • Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Trump sees 'new future' for North Korea, but path unclear

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:58 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:58:53 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 10:27 PM EDT2018-06-13 02:27:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore.

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

    More >>

    President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly