Alabama cabinet plant abruptly closes

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama cabinet plant has abruptly closed, laying off 445 people.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports Masterbrand Cabinets announced the closure of its Auburn plant Tuesday, citing market conditions and a change in consumer tastes.

The closure came without any prior public notice and was announced to employees at 10 a.m.

The company, based in Jasper, Indiana, confirmed the closure and said it would assist the affected employees in their search to find new jobs.

Mayor Bill Ham said he was shocked to hear the news when City Manager Jim Buston informed him that the plant was closing. He says he was surprised that no one with the company had contacted the city for support before closing.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

