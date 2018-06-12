Gardendale cracking down on overgrown properties

Fifteen properties were recently singled out in the city of Gardendale because of concerns about overgrown properties.

Residents that are neighbors to the properties have health concerns and that has the attention of city officials who are getting involved with city ordinances.

“It's just a way the city government can make sure the property is maintained,” said Gardendale Mayor Stan Hogeland. “Especially when other residents are affected.”

The city of Gardendale made a list of properties that need improvement. If the landowners fail to meet specifications, as a last resort, the city can put a lien on the property after doing the work.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.