Projectors vs. TVs: Which is best for your home theater?

Installation

The short answer is that TVs are easier to install. Large TVs may be heavy and little fragile, but they’re simple to place in a home theater set up and easy to use. Plus, they act as a great unifier for your devices and equipment, since everything plugs directlyinto the TV itself and, in most cases, is even controlled via the TV’s remote. Unless you’re mounting the TV to a wall, installation is relatively painless. And even if you do opt for the wall-mounted setup, you’ll be able to complete the project on your own. Should you need an installer, their job will be quick and cheap.

Projectors can be complicated, requiring more planning and effort to install. The first issue is your screen. Will you be painting a wall, setting up a free-standing screen, or opting for a motorized screen that will need to be attached to your ceiling or wall? Regardless of the method, you’ll need to be sure you have the necessary space those screens are big. Then, you’ll need to make sure the projector is correctly positioned, which is a bigger challenge than you might think. In fact, we’re going to suggest you hire a professional installer, or at least do a serious study of our projector installation guide.

Also, you’re going to need to route HDMI cable(s) to your projector or go with wireless transmitters, which adds to cost. And unless you only plan on connecting one or two sources, you’ll want an A/V receiver or at least anHDMI switcher so that you only have to run one HDMI cable up to your projector, but still connect several sources like a game console, Blu-ray player, and cable/satellite box. But there’s more to the story here. Short-throw projectors are becoming more common in 2018, allowing you to set up on a table, or even on the floor, as is the case with LG’s new CineBeam HU80KA 4K UHD projector, which can be easily set on the floor in front of your screen (and looks amazing).

Still, as long as you’ve got a TV console — and you aren’t mounting your set — TVs are the winner here.

Winner: TVs