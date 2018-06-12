Lear Corporation to hire as many as 500 new workers

Slice Fest 2018 is this weekend! And the team at Magic City Weekend want to help you prepare for it! Check out each band that will be performing this year.More >>
Lear Corporation continues to make moves to hire as many as 500 new workers for its Vance plant.More >>
Two men are behind bars, charged with vandalizing and stealing from a church in Ensley.More >>
Police in Trussville have charged two men and an unidentified juvenile in connection to the robbery of an elderly woman in the parking lot of a shopping center last week.More >>
Karlee, Ashlee, and Erika Allen are all fine golfers, but until recently their high school did not have a golf team.More >>
