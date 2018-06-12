Lear Corporation to hire as many as 500 new workers - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Lear Corporation to hire as many as 500 new workers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Lear Corporation continues to make moves to hire as many as 500 new workers for its Vance plant.

The Mercedes supplier held an informational job fair on Tuesday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Those who attended were able to learn more about the company and more about the open positions.

To apply for a job, click this link.

