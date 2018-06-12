No plans, yet, for vacant property on Valley Avenue

You’ve probably seen it if you drive down Valley Avenue in Homewood.

Now a large open lot, it was once an apartment complex. The Homewood City school system has owned it for a few years, yet the lot still sits vacant.

A schools spokesperson says there are not any firm plans for the property.

Architects are currently working on the school system's master plan and they are exploring potential uses.

However, right now nothing has been finalized.

The school system does have work going on at all five of its schools.

Those renovations include several projects like some additional classrooms at the middle school campus.

The entry vestibules at all three of the elementary schools are being made more secure.

They are also demolishing the field house and fine arts building at Homewood High School.

