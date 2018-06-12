Three facing charges in Trussville after robbery of elderly woman

Police in Trussville have charged two men and an unidentified juvenile in connection to the robbery of an elderly woman in the parking lot of a shopping center last week.

The incident happened on June 6 in the 1600 block of Gadsden Highway in Trussville.

James Hicks of Riverside has been arrested on charges of robbery and credit card fraud. His bond is set at $25,000.

Jamorris Staten of Birmingham has been arrested on robbery charges with a bond of $15,000.

An unnamed juvenile from Fairfield, who authorities say will turn himself in, is facing robbery and assault charges and a bond of $15,000.

