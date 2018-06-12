Missing Winston County man found safe in Cullman County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Missing Winston County man found safe in Cullman County

WINSTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities in Winston County confirm authorities in Cullman County have located a man reported missing earlier on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon.

We're told he was located at a church and is OK.

