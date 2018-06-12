Missing Winston County man found safe in Cullman County

All seven Tuscaloosa city councilors voted against a new liquor store opening up in the city's west end.More >>
All seven Tuscaloosa city councilors voted against a new liquor store opening up in the city's west end.More >>
One woman recently lost her ovaries, uterus, and toes after an IUD ended up in her stomach. An IUD causing a major infection like that, according to a UA professor and doctor, is a bizarre case that happens to probably less than 5% of women who use it.More >>
One woman recently lost her ovaries, uterus, and toes after an IUD ended up in her stomach. An IUD causing a major infection like that, according to a UA professor and doctor, is a bizarre case that happens to probably less than 5% of women who use it.More >>
It’s been an active few days with numerous showers and storms impacting parts of our area. We will be keeping a close eye on the radar for more of these hit and miss storms throughout the night.More >>
It’s been an active few days with numerous showers and storms impacting parts of our area. We will be keeping a close eye on the radar for more of these hit and miss storms throughout the night.More >>
Authorities in Winston County confirm authorities in Cullman County have located a man reported missing earlier on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities in Winston County confirm authorities in Cullman County have located a man reported missing earlier on Tuesday.More >>
Spending eight hours a day at the high school is not how most students spend their summer, but for Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, it’s worth it to graduate early.More >>
Spending eight hours a day at the high school is not how most students spend their summer, but for Thompson quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, it’s worth it to graduate early.More >>