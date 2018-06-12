Authorities searching for missing person in Winston County - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Authorities searching for missing person in Winston County

Authorities in Winston County are asking for your help locating a missing person with special needs.

21-year-old Timothy Jordan Mathews was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt with blue jeans and a camouflage ball cap.

If you have seen Mathews, you're asked to contact the Winston Co. Sheriff's Office at 205-489-2115.

