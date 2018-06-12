Three sisters team up to win state golf championship

Just call it the “Sister Act” from Northside High School.

Karlee, Ashlee, and Erika Allen are all fine golfers, but until recently their high school did not have a golf team.

“Why not?” they asked, and soon thereafter found themselves forming the girl’s golf team at N.H.S.

How good is that three sister team? So good it won the 4A-5A state championship just a few weeks ago.

Karlee, Ashlee, and Erika have always loved golf. In fact, they started golfing years ago when they were toddlers.

They decided to team up to form the Northside girl’s golf team, and they are glad they did!

Erika led the charge at the state tournament turning in a career-best 65 to win low medalist honors at the recent AHSAA state golf tournament, and the three-sister team (you need at least three golfers to form a team under AHSAA rules) went out and won the 4A-5A team title.

Karlee calls herself the motivator while Ashlee keeps it light and Erika is always ready with a light-hearted comment. But the sisters are as competitive as ever, and through hard work and dedication have brought Northside High School a state championship plaque.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.