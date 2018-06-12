John Travolta feted at pizzeria from 'Saturday Night Fever' - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

John Travolta feted at pizzeria from 'Saturday Night Fever'

NEW YORK (AP) - John Travolta has gotten quite the celebration at a New York City pizza joint made famous in his hit movie "Saturday Night Fever."

Lenny's Pizza in Brooklyn was highlighted in the 1977 blockbuster when Travolta's Tony Manero character ordered two slices and ate them one on top of the other as he walked down the street. The restaurant has become a popular tourist spot with people still ordering the double-decker slices.

Travolta joined hundreds of fans on Tuesday at a special ceremony outside Lenny's, which also named a slice in his honor.

The Daily News reports the event also promoted Travolta's new movie, "Gotti," in which he portrays the late Mafia boss John Gotti.

___

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com

