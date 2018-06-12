Hoover police searching for 2 men accused of robbing 2 separate victims at gunpoint

Hoover police are searching for two men they say robbed two victims at gunpoint within 10 minutes of each other on Monday night.

Just before 9 p.m., a man, who was unlocking the door to his apartment at the Park at Galleria Apartments, says two black men walked up, showed him a gun, and took his cellphone, wallet and car keys before running off.

Less than 10 minutes later, a woman called from the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on Highway 31 and said two men had carjacked her in the parking lot.

Investigators say evidence at the store parking lot confirms these were the same two men, and cops found an SUV reported stolen out of Birmingham abandoned in that parking lot.

Now police are searching for this woman's stolen 2015 Nissan Altima with a Tennessee tag 7C75U1.

Anyone with any information about these cases is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

