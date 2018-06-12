How to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup online

By Brendan Hesse



Beginning June 14, the world’s best soccer players (and most rabid fans) will convene in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It’s by far the biggest sporting event in the world — over a billion people tuned in live to watch the 2014 World Cup finals match in Brazil. Chances are, you’re one of those fans — or at least curious what all the hype is about. We’ll help you figure out the best way for you to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup online.

Who’s competing?

Unfortunately, the United States didn’t qualify this year, but that doesn’t mean you U.S. soccer fans out there shouldn’t watch. There are plenty of teams to follow, whether it be defending champions Germany or underdog pick Iceland, who are participating in the World Cup for the first time in history. Plus, the event only comes around once every four years, and it’s arguably the best soccer you’ll ever see played. In total, 32 different teams from around the world will be competing for the cup. The full list includes Egypt, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, Iran, Morocco, Portugal, Spain, Australia, Denmark, France, Peru, Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria, Brazil, Costa Rica, Serbia, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, South Korea, Sweden, Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia, Colombia, Japan, Poland, and Senegal.

When is it?

The event begins on Thursday, June 14, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, with Russia squaring off against Saudi Arabia. The entire tournament runs for over month, until Sunday, July 15, when the final match will take place at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m PT.

How to watch

The easiest way to watch is live on TV. Your cable or satellite subscription will need to include Fox Sports, which has exclusive English coverage of the matches, while Telemundo and NBC Universo will have Spanish coverage. But we live in a post-cord-cutter world, and you by no means have to bend the knee to the major TV carriers in order to watch your favorite teams.

Streaming services

There is no shortage of livestreaming TV services that can replace a cable subscription entirely. However, only certain ones, and certain packages, include the channels you’ll need to watch. If you’re going this route, here are the services and the minimum required package you’ll need to get the right channels:

DirecTV Now’s “Live a little” package or higher, $35 per month

per month Sling TV Blue, $25 per month, or Sling Orange and Blue, $40 per month

per month, or Sling Orange and Blue, $40 per month Fubo TV base package, $45 per month

YouTube TV base package, $40 per month

Hulu With Live TV base package, $40 per month

PlayStation Vue “Access” package, $40 per month

That gives you several options, but as for which is best for you, that will come down to what your devices, price range, and location are. The good news is that each of these services include a free trial period that usually lasts about seven to 14 days, in case you want to check one out before paying. Consult our best streaming TV services guide for a more in-depth analysis of each to find which will fit you best.

Fox Sports Go and Fox Sports VR

Those subscribed to any the above streaming services, or who have an account with cable/satellite TV providers Xfinity, DirecTV, AT&T SuddenLink, Century Link, Spectrum, Optimum, Verizon, Dish, Cox, or Frontier can log in to the Fox Sports Go browser or app to watch each match, as well as highlights and analysis programming.

Furthermore, you can watch in VR thanks to Fox Sports VR app on iOS and Android devices. The app will give you a full 360-degree viewing experience from a seat in the stadium, and will even match you up with Facebook friends or other fans who are watching so you can experience the matches with other fans (this feature can be turned off, however).

Recaps and highlights

Depending on where you live, you might have to wake up early (or stay up late) to watch your favorite teams. Luckily, if you miss a game, catching up shouldn’t be much of an issue. Not only do all of the streaming services include cloud DVR (either for free or as a paid add-on), it’ll also be easy to catch highlights after the fact regardless of how you’re watching. YouTube partnering with official FIFA broadcasts in over 80 countries to provide highlights and recaps if you happen to miss a match. These recaps will be available for free on YouTube.



