FIRST ALERT: Increase in storms expected Wednesday

It’s been an active few days with numerous showers and storms impacting parts of our area.

We will be keeping a close eye on the radar for more of these hit and miss storms throughout the evening. So far the wet weather has been more confined to western and eastern areas however additional development can’t be ruled out. So keep an eye out for lightning alerts on the WBRC First Alert Weather app this evening.

A boundary will drop in from the north overnight and this will bring a big increase in the chance for storms beginning tomorrow morning and continuing into the afternoon. The storms will likely be impacting the area from north to south. Some storms may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, and heavy rain. The storms should drop south of our area Wednesday evening.

REST OF THE WORK WEEK: The system Wednesday will push south and help limit the number of storms and showers we see later in the week. Still, there will be a chance for a few afternoon pop-ups, especially south of I-20. Be ready for some hot and humid days, with highs in the 90s and feels-like temperatures nearing the triple-digit range for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day.

LATEST ON THE TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center has issued an outlook on the system we’ve been monitoring over the Caribbean. There is a 20% chance this may better develop within the next five days as it enters the western Gulf of Mexico. Right now this poses no threat to the Gulf Coast, although some of the tropical moisture could increase the number of scattered afternoon downpours this weekend. Meanwhile, Hurricane Bud is churning in the Pacific. As this system weakens over the coming days it may actually pull some moisture into the southwest United States.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.