Fortnite for the Switch? Everything we saw at Nintendo’s E3 presentation

By Steven Petite



Content Provided by

Going into E3 2018, we knew Nintendo was planning on centering its livestream on Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo Switch. Even so, we’re somewhat surprised at how much of Nintendo’s stream — roughly half of it — was dedicated to Smash. Still, Nintendo announced a few new games to keep all Switch owners happy. The Nintendo 3DS wasn’t mentioned once, so it appears almost the entirety of Nintendo’s attention is set on its thriving new platform.

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Super Smash Bros. on Switch is officially titled Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a fitting name for a brawler that seeks to collect nearly 20 years of Smash history into one package. Game directorMasahiro Sakurai went into exhaustive detail about the character roster, stages, and technique changes. What you need to know is that every single fighter that has appeared in the series thus far is in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. So far, the only new additions are the Inklings from Splatoon and Ridley from the Metroid franchise.

Not much was said about modes, but we know eight-player battles return. Ultimate will also support all Amiibo figures and have GameCube controller support (via the adapter that originally launched with Super Smash Bros. on Wii U).

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launches on December 7 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

‘Super Mario Party’

Part of the allure of the Switch is its innovative, portable design. Nintendo will capitalize on that with Super Mario Party, the next entry in the long-running party game series. The trailer showed that you can combine two Switch consoles in tabletop mode to play on two screens. Each player only needs a single Joy-Con to play the mini-games, some of which also will take advantage of motion controls. Up to eight players can play at one time.

Super Mario Party launches October 5 on Switch.

‘Pokmon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and ‘Let’s Go, Eevee!’

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aim offered a new detail about the optional Pok Ball Plus controller. Each Pok Ball Plus will come with the rare Pokmon Mew for use in Pokmon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!

The new Pokmon experience, which has cross-functionality with Pokmon Go, launches November 16 on Switch. The Pok Ball Plus controller can be purchased separately or in a bundle with the game for $100.

‘Fire Emblem: Three Houses’

Nintendo teased a proper Fire Emblem game for Switch when the console was initially unveiled, and now we know what that game looks like. Fire Emblem: Three Houses, the first mainline entry in the series for console since 2007’s Fire Emblem: Radiant Dawn, looks to have the same enticing grid-style combat from recent handheld entries. The power of the Nintendo Switch makes the animated action sequences pop in a way that hasn’t been possible on the 3DS hardware.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses launches in 2019 on Switch.

‘Daemon X Machina’

From the producer of the Armored Core franchise, Daemon X Machina is a gorgeous flying mech game with a neat art style and fast-paced combat filled with lots of explosions. Daemon X Machina, developed by Marvelous Games, launches in 2019 on Switch.

‘Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna – The Golden Country’

The massive 2017 RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is getting even more DLC in September. Torna – The Golden Country, by the looks of the trailer, seems to be more substantial than the previous two DLC packs released in March. Torna – The Golden Country threads a new narrative into the game and will be available to those who purchased the season pass.

The outrageously popular battle royale game, Fortnite, has finally arrived on Switch. Available right now, you can play it both in console and portable mode.

‘Octopath Traveler’

Octopath Traveler, the Switch-exclusive RPG with a gorgeous retro-aesthetic, arrives on Switch on July 13. A demo has been available for a while (it’s great), but a new demo will land on the eShop on June 14.

‘Overcooked 2’

The frantic and fun cooking party game, Overcooked, is getting a sequel. Overcooked 2 lands on Switch August 7. This time around, you can play multiplayer online, a huge plus for this co-op experience.

There’s more…

Yes, the brunt of Nintendo’s conference focused on Smash and the other titles above. A slew of additional titles were briefly highlighted in a packed sizzle reel, though:

Hollow Knight– available now

Killer Queen Black – 2018

Starlink: Battle for Atlas – October 16

Arena of Valor – Fall 2018

Minecraft – June 21

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – Donkey Kong Adventure – June 26

Pixark – Fall 2018

Just Dance 2019 – October 23

Dragon Ball FighterZ – 2018

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion – Summer 2018

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – July 13

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – June 29

Ninjalo – Spring 2019

Carcassonne – Holiday 2018

Mario Tennis Aces – June 22

Ark: Survival Evolved – Fall 2018

Wasteland 2 – Fall 2018

Fallout Shelter – available now

Paladins – available now

Dark Souls: Remastered – Summer 2018

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy – September 7

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate – August 28

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – June 29

The World Ends with You – Fall 2018

Mega Man 11 – October 2

FIFA 19 – September 28



helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.