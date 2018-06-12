‘Smash Bros Ultimate’ will feature every character from previous games

Yang reflected on how his role on the show went from a three-line part to a series regular, why he doesn’t mind being spied on, and how he maintained the authenticity of an Asian character on a predominantly white-casted showMore >>
Today during Nintendo’s livestream, we caught a sneak peek of the upcoming Super Smash Bros Ultimate, though it wasn’t as much a "peek" as it was a full reveal of the 60-plus character roster.More >>
Sony revealed a new trailer for the PlayStation 4 exclusive "Spider-Man." The clip mixes pre-generated narrative with gameplay for a seamless, interactive storyMore >>
The voice of Trevor Belmont has confirmed that work has already begun on the third season of Castlevania. The second season is set to air later this summer, but fans can rest easy knowing more episodes are on the way.More >>
Season 6 of the award-winning political drama House of Cards now has its first trailer and photos, and will introduce new characters played by Academy Award nominees Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.More >>
