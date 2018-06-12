Amazon incentive package approved for Bessemer - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amazon incentive package approved for Bessemer

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

The Bessemer Amazon fulfillment center motion has passed.

The following incentives were approved on Tuesday:

  • Rebate occupational taxes on a sliding scale depending on the amount of jobs Amazon generates
  • Limit building permit fees to one payment of $200,000 dollars
  • Limit business license fee to $5,000 a year for a 10 year period
  • Build BJCTA bus stop site

The facility will be complete by July 2019.

