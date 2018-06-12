Amazon incentive package approved for Bessemer

The Bessemer Amazon fulfillment center motion has passed.More >>
Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man who was shot at an apartment complex.More >>
The City of Bessemer has set up donation sites for people to drop off supplies for those affected by Saturday's storms.More >>
Another hot and humid day! Temperatures climb into the upper 80s most places, though it will be a little hotter to the west. Feels-like temperatures will reach the lower 90s.More >>
A caregiver was arrested after using a disabled woman’s debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account.More >>
