US government records $146.8 billion May deficit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US government records $146.8 billion May deficit

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The federal government recorded a budget deficit of $146.8 billion in May, helping push the total deficit so far this year 23 percent above the same period a year ago.

Last month's deficit followed a surplus of $214.3 billion in April, a month that traditionally ends in the black because of the federal income tax filing deadline.

The Treasury Department reported Tuesday that the deficit for the first eight months of this budget year, which began on Oct. 1, totals $532.2 billion. That's up by $99.4 billion from the $432.9 billion imbalance run up during the same period last year.

The deficit increase reflects in part the impact of the $1.5 trillion tax cut that President Donald Trump pushed through Congress in December.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that the deficit for this year will hit $804 billion, up $138 billion from last year's deficit of $665.8 billion. And the CBO sees annual deficits rising past the $1 trillion mark under the impact of the 10-year tax cut passed last year, coupled with rising costs for Social Security and Medicare as more baby boomers reach retirement age.

In a report last week, the trustees for Social Security and Medicare projected that $416 billion will need to be transferred from the government's general revenues to pay benefits this year. It will mark the first time Social Security has had to rely on general revenue funds since the Reagan era.

The Treasury's monthly budget report showed that, through the first eight months of this budget year, government revenues total $2.22 trillion, up 2.6 percent from the same period a year ago. Government outlays total $2.76 trillion, up a much larger 6 percent from the same period a year ago.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-06-12 18:26:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:15:45 GMT
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>
    Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.More >>

  • Seattle to repeal homeless-aid tax after Amazon objects

    Seattle to repeal homeless-aid tax after Amazon objects

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:36:09 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:15:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

    Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

    More >>

  • Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Oakland again celebrates NBA champion Warriors

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:52 AM EDT2018-06-12 07:52:16 GMT
    Tuesday, June 12 2018 3:10 PM EDT2018-06-12 19:10:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly