Fleming's Steakhouse: Bone-in ribeye & Fleming's potatoes

Ingredients:
Bone-in ribeye
Salt and pepper
Steak butter
Parsley
Instructions:
Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper
Cook in broiler to the desired temperature, let steak rest 4-5 minutes
Insert thermometer vertically into center of the steak to confirm proper holding temperature
Re-heat steak in the broiler for 45 seconds
Top with Steak Butter
Garnish plate with chopped Parsley
Fleming's Potatoes:
Ingredients:
Jalapenos, Minced
Leeks, White Part Only 1/2" Dice
Butter
Garlic, Minced
Kosher Salt
Black Pepper
Heavy Cream
Half & Half
Cheddar Cheese, 3/16" Grated
Jack Cheese, 3/16" Grated
Potato, Idaho 50 Ct. 1/16" Slice
Pan spray
Instructions:
Remove seeds and stems from Jalapenos and mince
Cut ends off Leeks, cut white part only into 1/2" dice
Place Butter in large sauce pot set over medium high heat
Add Jalapenos, Leeks, Garlic, Salt and Pepper
Sauté 5-6 minutes to lightly caramelize
Add Cream and Half & Half then bring to simmer
Remove from heat add 12 oz of both grated Cheeses and blend in thoroughly
Wash Potatoes then cut 1/16" thick slices with skin on using Hobart slicer
Combine Potatoes and Cream mixture in mixing bowl
Spray sides and bottoms of 2" hotel pans with Pan spray
Evenly distribute potato mixture in hotel pan
Cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil
Bake in 325°double convection oven low fan for 1 hour
Remove plastic wrap and foil then cook an additional 15 minutes to lightly brown potatoes
Remove pan from oven and evenly sprinkle 14 oz Cheddar Cheese over top, allow to melt
