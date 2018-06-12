Fleming's Steakhouse: Bone-in ribeye & Fleming's potatoes

Ingredients:

Bone-in ribeye

Salt and pepper

Steak butter

Parsley



Instructions:

Season both sides of steak with Salt & Pepper

Cook in broiler to the desired temperature, let steak rest 4-5 minutes

Insert thermometer vertically into center of the steak to confirm proper holding temperature

Re-heat steak in the broiler for 45 seconds

Top with Steak Butter

Garnish plate with chopped Parsley



Fleming's Potatoes:

Ingredients:

Jalapenos, Minced

Leeks, White Part Only 1/2" Dice

Butter

Garlic, Minced

Kosher Salt

Black Pepper

Heavy Cream

Half & Half

Cheddar Cheese, 3/16" Grated

Jack Cheese, 3/16" Grated

Potato, Idaho 50 Ct. 1/16" Slice

Pan spray



Instructions:

Remove seeds and stems from Jalapenos and mince

Cut ends off Leeks, cut white part only into 1/2" dice

Place Butter in large sauce pot set over medium high heat

Add Jalapenos, Leeks, Garlic, Salt and Pepper

Sauté 5-6 minutes to lightly caramelize

Add Cream and Half & Half then bring to simmer

Remove from heat add 12 oz of both grated Cheeses and blend in thoroughly

Wash Potatoes then cut 1/16" thick slices with skin on using Hobart slicer

Combine Potatoes and Cream mixture in mixing bowl

Spray sides and bottoms of 2" hotel pans with Pan spray

Evenly distribute potato mixture in hotel pan

Cover with plastic wrap and aluminum foil

Bake in 325°double convection oven low fan for 1 hour

Remove plastic wrap and foil then cook an additional 15 minutes to lightly brown potatoes

Remove pan from oven and evenly sprinkle 14 oz Cheddar Cheese over top, allow to melt

