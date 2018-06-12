Bessemer accepting donations following Saturday's storms - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Bessemer accepting donations following Saturday's storms

(Source: JD Williams/WBRC News) (Source: JD Williams/WBRC News)
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

The City of Bessemer has set up donation sites for people to drop off supplies for those affected by Saturday's storms.

Donations like water and non-perishable items can be taken to Jonesboro Primary School and any Bessemer fire station. 

The city is also looking for more volunteers to get trees off homes.

If you want to volunteer contact Bessemer City Hall.

