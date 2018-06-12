WalletHub: Best & worst states for working dads

Fathers Day is just a few days away, and a study ranks the best and worst states for working dads.

WalletHub looked at things like economic standing, work-life balance, child care and health.

Alabama was ranked as number 42 on the list.

Connecticut topped the list as the best state for working dads, while West Virginia ranked as the worst.

To see the full list, click this link.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.