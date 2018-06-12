At long last, Outlander is headed to New York Comic Con

Sons of Anarchy has lost a member of its crew. Actor Alan O'Neill, who played the Irish mobster Hugh, has died at the age of 47.

HBO has ordered a pilot for the first of its five potential Game of Thrones spin-offs and will travel back in time deep into Westeros' complicated history.

The days of "James McGill, Attorney at Law" being uttered with sweet British cadence are almost over.

By Keisha Hatchett,

Starz just gave you a very good reason to attend this year's New York Comic Con.

Outlander's Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will take time from their busy schedules to attend the major convention, meaning you'll have the opportunity to see their ridiculously good-looking faces up close and personal. This marks the first time that cast members will appear at the New York event to promote the hit adaptation. This year's festivities will take place October 4-7 at the Javitz Center in Manhattan.

Everything We Know About Outlander Season 4

The gang is currently on location in Scotland filming Season 4, which will premiere later this year. The new season finds Jamie and Claire in the Americas as the colonies are on the cusp of the Revolutionary War with England. But they won't be alone during this tumultuous time -- Jamie's nephew Ian (John Bell) and their surrogate son Fergus (Cesar Domboy) have also tagged along for the journey.

Outlander fans already have plenty of reason to celebrate. Starz announced in May that the show has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6 so you won't have to worry about receiving new episodes for a long while. Plus, they've already begun production on Season 5, which hopefully means a shorter Droughtlander once Season 4 wraps up.

Outlander returns to Starz this fall.

