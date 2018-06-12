FIRST ALERT: More scattered showers and storms Tuesday, a few could be strong

Another hot and humid day! Temperatures climb into the upper 80s most places, though it will be a little hotter to the west. Feels-like temperatures will reach the lower 90s. We have already seen stray showers and storms on First Alert Doppler this morning, and they’ll become more scattered and random in nature this afternoon. Storms will once again be slow movers and generally track eastward with time.



A strong or severe storm is possible, mainly west of the I-59 corridor. Strong storms could produce wind gusts over 40 mph that can cause damage and even power interruptions. Small hail is also possible, but not the main threat. Rain chances slowly lower overnight, but will spike back up on Wednesday. Expect 60 percent coverage of rain and storms on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will once again be in the 80s and feel sticky.



Rain and storm chances become more widely scattered and lower a bit to finish off the week and temperatures increase.



Father’s Day weekend features more widely scattered showers and storms and muggy conditions. There are a ton of events going on this weekend, and folks that will be outside on the lake too, and we urge you to stay weather aware. Storms can pop up quickly and lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from a storm. That means if you hear thunder, to get inside and get off the water. Don’t wait for it to rain or it may be too late. Check your phone for lightning alerts too if it’s hard to hear outside.



Tracking more pop up showers and storms on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

