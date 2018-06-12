Birmingham caregiver arrested on fraud charges after using disabled woman's debit card

Another hot and humid day! Temperatures climb into the upper 80s most places, though it will be a little hotter to the west. Feels-like temperatures will reach the lower 90s.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police responded to the shooting call Monday around 11 p.m. at Hay Court Apartments.More >>
A caregiver was arrested after using a disabled woman’s debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account.More >>
The Shelton State Community College cosmetology salon is honoring cancer survivors at Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day on Tuesday, June 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.More >>
A block of Montevallo is closed in Mountain Brook due to a major gas leak.More >>
