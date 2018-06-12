Birmingham caregiver arrested on fraud charges after using disabled woman's debit card

A caregiver was arrested after using a disabled woman’s debit card to make unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account.

Police say 24-year-old Sumaya Page was charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

On May 1, police were called to an assisted living facility in Center Point to investigate a report of theft and fraudulent use of a credit card. A staff member for the facility reported that one of their clients, a 37-year-old mentally disabled woman, had asked them to look over her bank account because something did not appear to be correct. In looking over the bank statement, staff members noticed several suspicious withdrawals from the account, according to police.

When administrators spoke to the client’s caregiver, Page, she admitted to making unauthorized withdrawals to make purchases for herself.

Detectives conducted an investigation and learned that Page had taken nearly $900 from the victim.

Page was arrested on June 8.

Police say she was taken to the Jefferson County Jail where she posted $1,000 bond.

