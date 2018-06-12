Complimentary hair & nail services for cancer survivors at Shelton State Tuesday

The Shelton State Community College cosmetology salon is honoring cancer survivors at Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day on Tuesday, June 12 from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Appointments for complimentary haircuts and manicures can be made by calling (205) 391-2496. Walk-ins are also welcome. All cancer survivors are invited to participate.



In addition to this event, the SSCC cosmetology salon offers services to the public.

The salon, located on Shelton State’s Martin Campus, is open in the summer semester on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made, but walk-in customers are welcome.



Revenue generated by SSCC cosmetology services supports the functions of the salon and allows students to attend classes from product educators and participate in continuing education opportunities prior to entering the industry.



Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.



