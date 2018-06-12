Update: Man shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex arrested

Tuscaloosa police have arrested a man who was shot at an apartment complex.

Antwon Williams, 30, was shot at Hay Court Apartments Monday night while he was trying to collect some money owed to him.

Investigators charged Williams with possession of a controlled substance. They are sill trying to find the people who shot Williams.

Williams was near the 79 building when another man came up with a rifle and started shooting in the car, according to authorities.

Williams was shot twice in the shoulder and his vehicle hit several times.

He was able to drive to an address on 4th Street where he was taken to DCH Hospital.

Investigators found several shell casings at Hay Court and police were notified an occupied apartment was shot into.

No one was hurt inside the apartment.

A large quantity of narcotics were found at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.

