Man shot at Tuscaloosa apartment complex while trying to collect money

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex.

Police responded to the shooting call Monday around 11 p.m. at Hay Court Apartments.

The victim was near the 79 building, to collect money owed to him, when another man came up with a rifle and started shooting in the car, according to authorities.

The victim was shot twice in the shoulder and his vehicle hit several times.

He was able to drive to an address on 4th Street and was taken to DCH Hospital.

Investigators found several shell casings in Hay Court and police were notified an occupied apartment was shot into.

No one was injured inside the apartment.

Investigators were able to identify two possible suspects, but the victim left the hospital before investigators could confirm identity of suspects.

Investigators are trying to locate victim to follow up with him.

A large quantity of narcotics were also found at the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate.

