Massachusetts sues opioid maker, executives over drug crisis

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and is the first state to also target company executives.

Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and 16 current and former executives and board members, including CEO Craig Landau and members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.

The suit alleges Purdue misled doctors and patients about the risks of opioids and "peddled falsehoods" to sell more drugs and boost profits.

Healey says the Connecticut-based company's "illegal business model" has left a "path of devastation and destruction."

Several other states and localities have sued Purdue Pharma, but Healey says the Massachusetts lawsuit is the first to also name its executives.

Purdue Pharma told the Boston Globe it "vigorously" denies the allegations.

