Massachusetts sues opioid maker, executives over drug crisis

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Associated
BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and is the first state to also target company executives.
Attorney General Maura Healey on Tuesday announced the lawsuit against Purdue Pharma and 16 current and former executives and board members, including CEO Craig Landau and members of the Sackler family, which owns the company.
The suit alleges Purdue misled doctors and patients about the risks of opioids and "peddled falsehoods" to sell more drugs and boost profits.
Healey says the Connecticut-based company's "illegal business model" has left a "path of devastation and destruction."
Several other states and localities have sued Purdue Pharma, but Healey says the Massachusetts lawsuit is the first to also name its executives.
Purdue Pharma told the Boston Globe it "vigorously" denies the allegations.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un promised to "build a lasting and stable peace regime" on the Korean Peninsula by recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."More >>
Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.More >>
Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>
Bush is relaxing at his home, eight days after being released from a hospital where he was treated for low blood pressure.More >>