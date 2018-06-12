Man charged in fatal shooting of man in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say they have charged a man in a shooting in Alabama that killed a man.

Al.com reported Monday that 27-year-old Keegan Dixie was charged with murder in the death of 28-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Birmingham police spokesman Sgt. Johnny Williams says officers were dispatched to a Shell on Sunday night on a report of a person shot. Once on the scene, they found Taylor suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Taylor was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams says the investigation is ongoing although charges have been filed. It's unclear if Dixie has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.