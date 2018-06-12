Panko Crusted Chicken

Ingredients:

1 pound chicken breast, pounded out thin

1 egg, lightly beat

½ cup heavy cream

1 cup panko bread crumbs

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon cayenne, optional

¼ cup peanut oil

Pecan Butter Sauce

½ cup pecans, chopped

¼ cup butter

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon honey, to taste

Directions:

Combine the panko bread crumbs with the salt, black pepper, paprika, and cayenne in a shallow bowl. Set aside.

In another bowl, lightly whisk the eggs with the ½ cup heavy cream until well incorporated.

Dip the chicken into the egg wash until coated, drip off excess liquid. Press the chicken into the panko breadcrumbs, coating it evenly.

Heat peanut oil in a large skillet on medium heat. Transfer the chicken to the skillet and cook 3 minutes on each side or until internal temperature reaches 165° F.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and pecans on a medium heat. Stir constantly for 5 minutes until pecans are lightly toasted and fragrant.

Pour the 1 cup heavy cream and honey into the toasted pecans and continue to stir constantly. Bring to a light boil and remove from the heat.

Plate the chicken and top with the pecan butter sauce. Serve immediately

