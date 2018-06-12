By Parker Hall



Here’s a fact that every business traveler, public transit commuter, or coffee shop-inhabiting professional is woefully aware of: The outside world is loud and full of distractions. Thankfully, technology for noise cancellation has been steadily developing over the last few years, with hundreds of headphonesnow occupying shelves around the globe, designed to eliminatethe sounds you don’t want to hear.

Thanks to simultaneous advancements in wireless technology — and the demand for fewerwires from frequent travelers — the best new noise-canceling headphones are most oftenwireless these days, too. But never fear, wire lovers: All of the headphones on this list are dual threats, allowing you to plug inand save some battery life, or unplug and let the good times roll.

Withso many options on the market, the real struggle here is to figure out which headphones are right for you. That’s where we come in. Our list willhelp you cut through the noise in more ways than one, providing you with the best noise-canceling headphones around.

Our pick

Sony WH-1000xM2

Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: Top-tier sound, plush comfort, and (of course) impressive noise canceling make Sony’s WH-1000xM2 the headphones to beat.

Who they’re for: Those who are looking for total sonic isolation, but don’t want to give up high fidelity sound to getit.

How much they cost: $350

Why we picked the Sony WH-1000xM2:

Sony makes some absolutely incredible noise-canceling headphones. In the last iteration of this article, Sony’s MDR-1000x earned the top spot (and a 5/5 rating in our official review) thanks to an unbeatable blend of comfort, control, and audio quality — not to mention they isolate sound as well as any cans we’ve used. They weren’t just our favorite noise-canceling headphones; they were our favorite headphones, full stop.

This time around, we’ve decided to elevate another pair of Sony phones to the apex of our list — the WH-1000xM2, which actually improve upon the MDR-1000x in many ways and even cost less upon release. Underneath ultra-soft leatherette ear cups, the WH-1000xM2 pack in dual 40mm dynamic drivers which bring both movies and music to life with stunning, warm detail. The headphones offer excellent instrumental separation, with powerful bass response matched by precise performance in the mid and upper registers.

The Sony Headphones Connect app allows for lots of personalization and fine-tuning, letting you adjust ambient sound reduction and optimize audio based on atmospheric pressure (an awesome feature for frequent flyers), and Sony’s DSEE HX processing engine automatically upscales compressed audio from sources like YouTube to ensure the best possible listening experience.

Are there headphones with better noise cancellation? Yes — just scroll down! But there are no better headphones with noise cancellation, and we think you’ll agree.

Our full review

The best active noise-canceling technology

Bose QC35 II

Why you should buy these:You’re looking for the best noise-canceling tech that money can by.

Who they’refor:People who frequently listen to music on airplanes,trains, or in other noisysettings.

How much they cost: $350

Why we picked the Bose QC35 II:

When it comes to noise-canceling technology, the Quiet Comfort line from Bose has long been the industry leader in both comfort and silence. The company’s current flagship, the QC35 II, is no exception on either of those fronts.

The QC35 II are essentially the same headphones as the original QC35 model, except with a button to activate Google Assistant or Siri control (or adjust noise-cancellation levels).

Light and extremely well-padded, the QC35 II will remain comfortable even when they spend the whole day on your head. They’re also even more understated than their nearest rival, the Sony WH-1000xM2 (see above), with a jet-black appearanceand a slimmer overall profile. The noise canceling itself also bests Sony’s cans by a tad, with the longtime industry leader showing exactly how it made it to the top of the pile in the first place.

Overall sound quality is extremely high with the QC35s, though they do offer the same boosted-bass signature that Bose has prided itself on for a generation something that has proven divisive among audiophiles. That said, those looking for a high-performing pair of wireless on-ear headphones will find what they are looking for in the Bose QC35s, and take comfort in the fact that the brand has long been considered the industry standard in the genre.

The best feature-packed headphones

Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2

Why you should buy them:In terms of features, comfort, and sound quality for the money, thePlantronics Backbeat Pro 2 are the best you’ll find.

Who they’re for: Those who wantnoise canceling, great battery life, and solid sound, but don’twant to break the bank to get it.

How much they cost:$200

Why we picked the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2:

It’s hard to find an affordable pair of wireless on-ear headphones withquality active noise canceling, which is what makes thePlantronics Backbeat Pro 2 so special. Along with their impressive noise canceling, the Backbeat Pro 2 also throw inquality sound, sleek looks, and the best cost-to-features ratio you’ll find on the market.

Rarely affordable features like pressure-sensitive earcups which pause the music when you remove the headphones come standard, as does a class-leadingwireless range of 100 feet, and an impressive 24 hours of playback time per battery charge.

As expected from a company known for wireless headsets, call quality via the built-in mics is excellent, and solid padding makes the Backbeat Pro 2 comfortable for hours of listening. Like the Sony MDR-1000x, the noise canceling tech employs two microphones for better cancellation, and offers multiplelevels of ambient awarenessso you can allow airport announcements or other important ambient sounds to sneak through.

And while the Plantronics don’t quite offer the same whisper-quiet noise cancellationas the Bose QC35 or Sony MDR-1000x, they do offer a solid amount of noise reduction at almost half the price. Overall audio quality is also impressive for the money,including clean mids and highs, and a slightly restrained low end.

Those looking for the most headphone for the money will find a friend in the Backbeat Pro 2, a feature-packed pair of cans which do more than manypricier alternatives.

Our full review

The best for comfort and warm sound

Sennheiser PXC 550

Why you should buy them:Impressive noise cancellation, luxuriouscomfort, and exquisitely warm and present soundmake the Sennheiser PXC 550 a greatchoice.

Who they’re for: The businesstraveler who wants to shut out the world, but doesn’t want to give up great soundor ever-lasting comfort.

How much they cost:$400

Why we picked the Sennheiser PXC 550

Long reveredas one of the best producers of high-end headphones, Sennheiser has been slowly upping the quality of its active noise cancellation technology to compete with Bose in recent years, and the PXC 550 are the closest the company has ever come.

Similar in many ways to the Sony MDR-1000xM2, Sennheiser’s PXC 550 offer a myriad of great features ambient awareness, touch controls, and a sleek, businesslike exterior in their latest champion. But, also like the MDR-1000xM2, the bestreason to check them out is the sound quality.

Rich, balanced bass meets warm and detailed mids, with a clean upper register completing a perfectly spiced dish of sound. Few brands craft sound profiles as well as Sennheiser, and the brand’ssonic muscles are well-flexed forthe excellent sounding PXC 550.

These are also among the most comfortable headphones we have tested, with thick ear pads and a light-weight design that makes them virtually unnoticeable even after hours of wear.

While the MDR-1000xM2 do slightly edge out the PXC 550 for our top slot in the genre, the two pairs of headphones are extremely competitive. Both offer slightly different designs and sound signatures, but share extremely similar usability and comfort, making it worth a head-to-head comparison before you pull the trigger on either.

The best customizable sound

JBL Everest Elite 700 Platinum

Why you should buy them:Solid noise canceling and an extremely customizable sound profile that can tackle any genre with ease.

Who they’re for: Those who listen to an extremely varied array of music in multiplelocations, and want cans which canshapeshift with their daily tastes.

How much they cost: $300

Why we picked the JBL Everest Elite 700 Platinum:

JBL’s most technologically advancedheadphones ever, the Everest Elite 700 use an app to allow listeners to customize their sound profile at any given moment.

The app allows the headphones to calibratethe sound signature and noise canceling to your specific head shape, as well as letting you choose between various levels of ambient awareness. But the real pice de-rsistance is a customizable 10-band EQ, which makes it possibleto adjust the sound signature for any genre of music you desire ata moment’s notice.

Even without adjusted equalization, the Everest Elite 700 show off a well-balanced sound signature, but with a little tinkering, they’ll fit any style of music from death metal to classical like a glove. Comfort is also impressive, with sculpted ear cups that provide even pressure around your ears.

Though the noise canceling itself isn’t quite as high quality as priciercompetitors, the Everest Elite 700 create a clean slate that allowsyour music to shine. If you’re looking to swap styles often, or have a particular EQ profile that you can’t live without, these are the cans for you.

Our full review

The beststylish cans

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless

Why you should buy them:You wantnoise cancellation to help createa blank canvas for excellent sound, rather than to drown out the world.

Who they’re for: The discerning listenerwho is willing to compromise a bit onnoise cancellation in favor of great looks and superior sound.

How much they cost: $300-500

Why we picked the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless:

We’ll be the first to admit that Sennheiser’s NoiseGard noise cancellation used in the Momentum 2.0 doesn’t reach the same level asotherson this list in terms of sheer ability to silence the world. And while it will definitely help you drown out the world on a noisy flight, thefeature is best for helping tomelt away ambient annoyances while you’re deep in the music, creating a sort of calming serenity.

Beautifully designed for seriouslisteners, the Momentum 2.0 Wireless are a high-class pair of headphones forthose who absolutely will not compromise on sound.

The audio feature of envy with the Momentum Wireless is the headphones’ exceptionaltalent for dimensionality. They create an expansive soundstage, broadly spreading out musical instrumentation throughout spherical space. And unlike many wireless headsets, there’s no audible amplifier noise to speak of here, allowing the cans to expose stark clarity in their silence.

If your musical happy place isn’t consistentlya plane, train, or automobile, but an office or study, these are the noise canceling headphones for you.

Our full review

The best wired noise-canceling headphones



Bose QC25

Why you should buy them: You want thebest noise-cancelation on the marketfor the money.

Who they’re for:Those looking for excellent noise cancellation, but who don’t care about cutting the cord.

How much they cost: $300

Why we picked the Bose QC25:

Taking the place of alegend is never easy, and with 30 odd years of pioneering research behind it, Bose’s QC15 was just that. So it was no small feat that the QC25 replaced the old timer with upgraded noise canceling tech, better audio chops, and more style to boot.

That said, Bose’s wired flagship takes this slot for good reason. After all, most of us probably don’t need wireless connection, and foregoing that near-standard option these days can save you some real green.The QC25 is full of a similar array of Bose’s famed noise killers as it’s priciersibling, the QC35. Both pairoffer an emphasis on low frequency cancellation, thanks to microphones both inside and outside the well-padded earcups.

Of course, you still won’t be able to kill every sonic nuisance around you, but Bose gets closer than anybody else, and doesso with a relatively clean sound signature, and solid battery lifefor an excellent overall package at a relative bargain.

Our full review

The best in-ear noise cancellation



Phiaton BT 150 NC



Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Why you should buy them: They offer surprisingly excellent noise cancellation in a compact, budget-friendly package — oh, and they’re earbuds.

Who they’re for: Those who prefer in-ear headphones to on-ear or over-ear options.

How much they cost: $150

Why we picked the Phiaton BT 150 NC:

Not everyone likes to rock massive over-ear headphones, especially while commuting. Phiaton’s BT 150 NC offer a simple solution, providing legitimately good noise cancellation in a pair of neckband-style wireless earbuds.

Seriously — even while listening in busy office environments or on the 5:00 train after work, ambient noise seemed to disappear completely, allowing our favorite music to stand out. The NC’s 12mm drivers boast surprisingly strong performance considering their size, though the buds’ active noise canceling technology does somewhat muffle response from the upper register.

The BT 150 NC also feature some neat tricks — remove one earbud, for example, and the headphones’ accelerometer will trigger, automatically shutting off the noise cancellation. Touch controls on the neckband make navigation a breeze, and the headphones come complete with a proprietary cable so you can switch over to wired listening, should the battery give out. Can you find better noise cancellation in a pair of earbuds? Maybe — Bose’s QC20i ANC have an argument. But you just can’t beat the value of Phiaton’s offering.

Our full review

How we test

We test headphones the way normal people live.

We run every pair of headphones through a rigorous process over the course of several days. That includes playing them in all sorts of scenarios — be it on a bus, in the listening room, or at the office — and playing back from a wide array of sources. We know most people use their headphones with a smartphone, often with lower quality MP3 resolution tracks, so we do too.

However, we also move up to high-resolution audio files, as well as a wide variety of sources, including plugging in directly to a PC or Mac, using USB DACs (digital-to-analog converters), and employing high-quality dedicated portable players and amplifiers. Finally, we compare the headphones to some of our go-to models, both in their class and price point, as well as a level or two above to find out if they can punch above their weight.



