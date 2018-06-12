Alabama sheriff: 5 men arrested in unrelated drug operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama sheriff says five men have been arrested during a series of drug operations in recent weeks.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mike Hale told news outlets Monday that cocaine, heroin, meth, opioids, marijuana, several guns and thousands in cash were seized.

Hale says the first of the four unrelated operations was May 21 in Hueytown when 35-year-old Johnny Lee Smith was charged with unlawful possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

The following day in the Center Point area, 23-year-old Chandler Logan Nichols and 24-year-old Gabriel Lopez Mathews were charged with trafficking marijuana and trafficking hydrocodone.

On May 31, 29-year-old Darius Brown was arrested in the Grayson Valley area for an outstanding warrant charging him with unlawful possession.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Erik Malone on several charges Wednesday.

It is unclear if the men have lawyers.

