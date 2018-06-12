Former deputy accused of domestic violence, sexual assault

PALMERDALE, Ala. (AP) - A former deputy accused of choking a woman and sexually assaulting another has been arrested in Alabama.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office told WBMA-TV on Monday that 27-year-old James William Parsons is charged with domestic violence by strangulation, escape and sodomy. The victim said she was in a relationship and lived with Parsons, who choked her to the point she could not breathe.

A second victim came forward and said Parsons sexually assaulted her while they were in a relationship.

Authorities say Parsons was arrested June 7 after the victim moved out of his home. He tried to escape while still being handcuffed when authorities arrived back at the sheriff's headquarters.

Parsons was captured after a brief foot chase. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

